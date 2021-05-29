Fire burns in Dixie National Forest, crews rush to scene

CEDAR, Utah (ABC4) – Crews are battling a wildfire near the Dixie National Forest, Saturday.

According to USDA Forest Service, on May 29, fire authorities were notified of a fire burning seven miles down the Blake Gubler road on the Pine Valley Ranger District in the Dixie National Forest, around 2:07 p.m.

Officials say the Blake Gubler fire is currently at 15 acres and is burning in short grass and brush. Multiple agencies have responded and are assisting in dousing the inferno.

It is unknown at this time what caused the fire and if there are any reported injuries as a result.

