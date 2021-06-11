FEMA funding approved for battling Utah’s Pack Creek Fire

MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – FEMA has authorized the use of federal funds to help with the costs of battling the Pack Creek Fire in Eastern Utah near Moab.

The state’s request for a federal Fire Management Assistance Grant, a FMAG, late Thursday after determining the fire threatened such destruction as would constitute a major disaster.

At the time of the state’s request, FEMA reports 110 homes were threatened in and around the community of Pack Creek. The fire is also threatening a high voltage line in the area.

Mandatory evacuations have taken place in the area for about 500 people. As of late Friday morning, the fire has reached nearly 5,000 acres with 0% containment.

Following the authoritization, FEMA funding is now available to pay 75% of the state’s eligible firefighting costs for managing, mitigating, and controlling designated fires. These grants do not provide assistance to individual home or business owners and do not cover other infrastructure damage caused by the fire.

Because of the increased size and complexity, Utah Fire Info says the Great Basin Team 4 Type 2 Incident Management Team will arrive Friday and assume management of the fire at 6 a.m. Saturday.