Parleys Fire: I-80 to close at 9 a.m. Friday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Interstate 80 will close at 9 a.m. Friday as crews continue to battle the Parleys Fire.

The highway will close in both directions to support firefighting operations. Unified Fire Authority and Utah Highway Patrol did not have an estimate time for the length of closure, but they are asking everyone plan accordingly.

Troopers suggest using I-84 and US-89 or US-40 and US-189 as alternative routes to the I-15 corridor.

The fire broke out Thursday just after 6 p.m. along eastbound I-80 near mile marker 133 prompting mandatory and immediate evacuations for the Mount Aire neighborhood.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for the Mt. Aire area as a result of the fire. Structures are threatened and residents are advised to leave immediately.

The fire has been dubbed the Parleys Fire and is now estimated at 200 acres and is 0% contained, according to fire officials.

Fire officials say eastbound lanes of I-80 are now open to traffic beginning at the mouth of the canyon as firefighters continue to battle the fire, but the 132 and 134 off-ramps remained closed “for fire safety and fire operations,” according to the Utah Fire Authority.

On Friday, I-80 will re-close in both directions from I-215 at Foothill to Parleys Summit, starting at 9:00 a.m. Provo Canyon and Highway 84 can be used as alternate routes.

#ParleysFire 200 acres and growing. Aerial resources are making retardant drops. Please stay out of the area. I-80 is closed in both directions, so please plan for an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/VCQ2hisscB — Unified Fire (@FireAuthority) August 7, 2020

Fire officials are asking the public to avoid the area to allow for fire resources to respond and evacuation traffic to exit safely.

The evacuation center for those displaced by the Parley’s Fire will be at Skyline High School at 3251 East 3760 South in Salt Lake City, according to fire officials.

Red Cross estimates it will be operational at about 7:45 p.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown.