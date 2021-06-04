Evacuations in place after fire sparks near Utah county

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Boy Scouts are evacuating a campsite near Utah County as flames embark Solider Summit.

NEW START: Resources are responding to a wildfire located west of Soldier Summit in Utah County. A nearby boy scout camp is being evacuated. Size and cause unknown at this time, more info will be available when resources arrive on scene. #ffslkw

Location: https://t.co/VQh2g6vFkf pic.twitter.com/MydODs2slb — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) June 4, 2021

According to Utah Fire Info, officials are responding to a wildfire located west of Soldier Summit in Utah County.

It is unknown at this time what caused the fire and how large the flames are. There are also no reported injuries as a result of the fire.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.