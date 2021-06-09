UPDATE: Winds shift direction of Pack Creek Fire, multiple structures threatened

WEDNESDAY 6/9/21 10:03 p.m.

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Winds have shifted the Pack Creek Fire further down the canyon in San Juan County, Wednesday night.

Multiple structures are threatened, fire officials say.

#PackCreekFire update- Winds shifted, driving the fire down the canyon. Multiple structures are threatened. Ground crews have had to disengage due to the extreme fire behavior. #usfsss — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) June 10, 2021

Ground crews have had to disengage due to the extreme fire behavior, according to authorities.

Pack Creek Fire reaches 120 acres in San Juan County

WEDNESDAY 6/9/21 8:12 p.m.

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Pack Creek Fire burning in San Juan County has now reached 120 acres in size.

As of Wednesday evening, wildfire officials say no evacuations have been ordered and the fire is currently moving away from nearby structures.

The #PackCreekFire is now estimated at 120 acres. No evacuations have been ordered, the fire is currently moving away from structures. Photo taken from Moab. #ffslkw pic.twitter.com/D4AUgLwddf — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) June 10, 2021

ORIGINAL STORY: Crews responding to new wildfire in San Juan County

WEDNESDAY 6/9/21 5:42 p.m.

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Another wildfire has been reported in Utah Wednesday afternoon.

Crews are responding to the wildfire, dubbed the “Pack Creek Fire,” that is burning in San Juan County near the Manti-La Sal National Forest, south of Moab.

The fire is currently estimated to be five acres in size.

New Start: Resources are responding to the #PackCreekFire estimated at 5 acres and burning in San Juan County on the Manti-La Sal NF south of Moab. A Forest Service campground and one structure are threatened. The cause is under investigation. #ffslkw pic.twitter.com/cpKWJ1jIpN — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) June 9, 2021

Wildfire officials say a forest service campground and one structure are currently threatened in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.