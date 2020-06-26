Crews work to contain fires in Millard and Beaver counties

Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials with Utah Fire Info are working to contain two wildfires.

Officials say the Rock Path Fire in Millard county was started by lightning and is an estimated 6,000 acres.

Another fire, officials call the Antelope Fire is burning in Beaver County and is an estimated 3,000 acres, also started by lightning, Utah Fire Info officials say.

The image below was taken looking south at the two fires.

Courtesy: Utah Fire Info
