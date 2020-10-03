Crews responding to the Lava Ridge Fire burning in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) — According to officials with Utah Fire Info crews are responding to a new wildfire in Washington County located northwest of Ivins Saturday.
The fire is being called the Lave Ridge Fire and is estimated to have burned 60 acres and is moving north.
There are no structures threatened at this time, powerlines and a power substation are threatened, officials added.
The cause of this fire is under investigation.
Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.