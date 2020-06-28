Knolls Fire, west of Utah Lake calls for evacuations

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – According to Utah Fire Info, crews are responding to a new wildfire on Lake Mountain, west of Utah Lake.

Officials are calling this fire the Knolls Fire, resources are responding.

Lt. Gov Cox says a lightning strike started the fire Sunday afternoon. The fire is currently moving towards Saratoga Springs. Winds gusting to 40+mph.

Residents in the Lake Mountain Estates and Pelican Bay neighborhoods advised to evacuate immediately, structures potentially threatened, 45 home evacuations underway.

3PM FIRE UPDATE:

Residents can find shelter at local church building, located at: 2947 S Swainson Avenue. Officials ask you please bring a readily accessible face masks and social distance.

Information about the Knolls Fire will be shared as it becomes available.