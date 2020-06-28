Knolls Fire, west of Utah Lake calls for evacuations

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – According to Utah Fire Info, crews are responding to a new wildfire on Lake Mountain, west of Utah Lake.
Officials are calling this fire the Knolls Fire, resources are responding.
Lt. Gov Cox says a lightning strike started the fire Sunday afternoon. The fire is currently moving towards Saratoga Springs. Winds gusting to 40+mph.
Residents in the Lake Mountain Estates and Pelican Bay neighborhoods advised to evacuate immediately, structures potentially threatened, 45 home evacuations underway.
Residents can find shelter at local church building, located at: 2947 S Swainson Avenue. Officials ask you please bring a readily accessible face masks and social distance.
Information about the Knolls Fire will be shared as it becomes available.