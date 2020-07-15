Utah County fire forces some Eagle Mountain residents to evacuate

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Multiple agencies are responding to a new fire in Utah County Wednesday afternoon.

State fire officials said the Pole Canyon fire ignited near Cedar Fort and is “growing rapidly.”

Multiple ground and air resources have been dispatched to the scene.

The fire has prompted the evacuation of residents in nearby Eagle Mountain. Eagle Mountain City officials say residents on Wilson Ave in White Hills are being evacuated.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, but state fire official have reported an uptick in human-caused fires in recent weeks.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.