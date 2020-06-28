Crews responding to fire burning above Traverse Mountain

LEHI, Utah (ABC4 News) – A rapidly spreading brush fire is burning above Traverse Mountain Outlets. According to Lehi Certified Response team, crews from Lehi, Saratoga Springs, American Fork, and Utah County are responding to the fire.

Strong, gusty winds pushing this fire are coming primarily from the north.

The fire can visibly be seen off Timpanogos Highway and portions of Northern Utah County.

Evacuations are in order for homes threatened in the area.

At this time it is known what caused the fire.