Crews responding to Evergreen Fire burning in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) — According to officials with Utah Fire Info, resources are responding to a new wildfire located in Weber County near the Evergreen Estates Sunday afternoon.
The fire is being called the Evergreen Fire and is estimated to have burned 5-10 acres and slowly spreading.
Fire officials report the fire might have been started by a family BBQ.
Weber Fire District says the fire is currently controlled but not contained. Hand crews will be working through the night to gain containment.
Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.