Crews responding to Evergreen Fire burning in Weber County

Courtesy: Weber Fire District

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) — According to officials with Utah Fire Info, resources are responding to a new wildfire located in Weber County near the Evergreen Estates Sunday afternoon.

The fire is being called the Evergreen Fire and is estimated to have burned 5-10 acres and slowly spreading.

Fire officials report the fire might have been started by a family BBQ.

Courtesy: Weber Fire District

Weber Fire District says the fire is currently controlled but not contained. Hand crews will be working through the night to gain containment.

