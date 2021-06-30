Crews respond to wildfire threatening structures in Cache County

Utah Wildfires

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Firefighters are responding to wildfire threatening structures in Cache County.

While information about the wildfire is limited, officials say the fire is estimated to be five to 15 acres in size.

Both air and ground resources have been assigned to battle the flames.

Further information about the fire was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

