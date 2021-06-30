Crews respond to wildfire threatening structures in Cache County

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Firefighters are responding to wildfire threatening structures in Cache County.

While information about the wildfire is limited, officials say the fire is estimated to be five to 15 acres in size.

New Start: Air and ground resources are responding to a wildfire in Cache County, no name yet. Fire is estimated at 5-15 acres, structures are threatened. The cause is under investigation. A more detailed location and update will be shared when resources arrive on scene. #ffslkw — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) June 30, 2021

Both air and ground resources have been assigned to battle the flames.

Further information about the fire was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.