One home destroyed in wildfire south of Eureka

JUAB COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – According to Utah Fire Info, crews are working to contain a new wildfire south of Eureka.
Fire officials say the fire is being called the Mammoth Fire and is located south of Eureka.
One primary residence was destroyed. Crews say forward progression has been stopped. Containment is expected later this evening, the fire is estimated at 5 acres.
Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.