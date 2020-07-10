MILLARD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Resources from several agencies are responding to a new fire in Millard County, south Kanosh east of I-15 near mile marker 143.
What’s being called the Baker Fire is estimated to have burned 600 acres currently.
According to Utah Fire info, crews are attacking the fire from the air, and the ground using single engine air tankers, multiple engines and a hand crew working to suppress the fire.
