MILLARD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Resources from several agencies are responding to a new fire in Millard County, south Kanosh east of I-15 near mile marker 143.

What’s being called the Baker Fire is estimated to have burned 600 acres currently.

Courtesy: Utah Fire Info

According to Utah Fire info, crews are attacking the fire from the air, and the ground using single engine air tankers, multiple engines and a hand crew working to suppress the fire.