Crews battle Goat Springs Fire

JUAB COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Flames rage as crews battle the Goats Spring Fire near Juab County, Saturday.

According to Utah Wildfire, the flames known as Goats Spring Fire was ignited on May 28.

Officials say the Goats Spring Fire is located on the Simpson Mountain Range west of Eureka in Juab County. On Friday, fire authorities say the flames were estimated between 50-100 acres. Since the start of the inferno, firefighters say two structures have been lost.

Courtesy of Utah Wildfire

Courtesy of Utah Wildfire

Courtesy of Utah Wildfire

Courtesy of Utah Wildfire

Utah Wildfire tells ABC4 the flames are now estimated to between 300-400 acres and is believed to be human-caused.

According to officials fire activity has increased due to gusty winds and steep and rugged terrain.

“Heavy air tankers and SEATs along with several local and federal resources are currently working the fire,” fire authorities share.

Aerial shots above the #GoatSpringFire taken this morning. Fire managers are preparing for critical fire weather which is forecast for the area through the weekend. Central Area Type 3 IMT will take command of the fire later this evening. 0% contained. Est. 700 acres. #kmyffsl pic.twitter.com/cHy5BqPu8F — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) May 29, 2021

ABC4 will update as the story develops.