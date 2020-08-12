Cedar Fort Fire threatens structures in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Firfighters are battling a new wildfire in Utah County Wednesday.

State fire officials reported the new fire started at 4 p.m. and is now estimated at 35 acres and growing.

Fire officials say the Cedar Fort Fire is threatening structures and the fire growth has been primarily wind-driven. Firefighters are reportedly experiencing gusty and shifting winds in the area.

Highway 73 is temporarily closed to support fire suppression efforts. The closure is near the fire area in Cedar Fort.

Fire officials ask the public to avoid the area and drive with caution near Cedar Fort to allow for firefighters to safely respond and work in the area.

Local resources are on the scene, and additional interagency resources are responding to contain the fire.