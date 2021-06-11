Broad Canyon Fire breaks out in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The sixth active wildfire in Utah has broken out west of Utah Lake, Friday evening.

According to Utah Fire Info, ground resources are currently responding to a fire west of Utah Lake, near Little Moab, around 7 p.m.

While little information is known about the fire at this time, ABC4 has learned that air support has been ordered. However, it’s being reported there are no active threats to be concerned about.

Utah Fire Info says, the fire is believed to be about 100 acres in size.

The cause of the Broad Canyon Fire is under investigation.

ABC4 has a crew on the way and will update this story as it continues to develop.

