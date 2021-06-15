Bennion Creek Fire continues burning in central Utah

Utah Wildfires

by: , , ,

Posted: / Updated:

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Since June 4, the Bennion Creek Fire has been burning in Utah County’s southeastern corner.

Get Utah’s latest news sent to your inbox! Click here to subscribe to the free ABC4 daily newsletter.

Sparked by a natural cause, the fire has spread northwest of Scofield Reservoir in rugged country between Skyline and Starvation roads on the Manti-La Sal National Forest.

Evacuations have taken place because of the fire and some roads have been closed.

LATEST: Utah Wildfire Updates

Here is the latest information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files