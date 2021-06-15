Bennion Creek Fire continues burning in central Utah

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Since June 4, the Bennion Creek Fire has been burning in Utah County’s southeastern corner.

Sparked by a natural cause, the fire has spread northwest of Scofield Reservoir in rugged country between Skyline and Starvation roads on the Manti-La Sal National Forest.

Evacuations have taken place because of the fire and some roads have been closed.

Here is the latest information.