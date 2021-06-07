As wildfires take over Utah, PETA gives tips on animal safety

SOUTHERN UTAH (ABC4) – As flames rage in Garfield County near the town of Panguitch, activists are advising pet owners on how to keep their animals safe.

As the Mammoth fire continues to threaten areas near Mammoth Creek and evacuations have been ordered, PETA is urging citizens to keep all animals indoors.

“Residents in areas affected by smoke and falling ash should keep animals indoors and avoid all outdoor activities, such as running with dogs,” they add.

According to officials, if you are outside and visibility is less than five miles, that means smoke has compromised the air quality and reached unsafe levels. Activists prompt citizens who see animals in distress and are unable to help, to take note of their locations and alert authorities immediately.

Another tip PETA shares regards horses trapped in stalls and other animals that can’t outrun wildfires.

“They should never be locked in their stalls or confined in any way, unable to flee,” they share.

For information regarding animal safety visit PETA.org.