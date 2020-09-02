905 of Utah’s 1,210 wildfires human-caused, record-breaking year

Utah (ABC4 News) — Officials with Utah Fire Info are reporting shocking human-caused fire numbers for the 2020 wildfire season.

Courtesy: Utah Fire Info

Kait Webb, with the Utah Division of Forestry Fire and State Lands, said as of August 30, 2020, Utah has seen a total of 1,210 wildfires this year, 68 of those fires were ignited over the past week. There has been at least one ignition every day since April 18, 2020.

Out of the 1,210 fires, this year 905 of them have been human-caused, 75%. Utah’s wildfires have burned an estimated total of 207,400 areas statewide.

Compared to this time 2019, 525 fires were human-caused.

Courtesy: Utah Fire Info

Utah Fire Info said Utah is setting records this year and the season isn’t over yet. Utah’s ‘closed fire season’ is from June 1 to October 30.

