Wildfire threatens multiple structures in Box Elder County

BOX ELDER COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Firefighters are working to suppress a wildfire in Box Elder County Tuesday.

Fire officials say the fire is near Hansel Valley and is estimated at 250 acres. The fire has been dubbed the Sundown fire.

Several structures have been threathened by the fire, according to fire officials.

The fire is reportedly human caused but investigation into the inciden is still ongoing.