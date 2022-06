JUAB COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A new wildfire is threatening structures in Juab County Tuesday evening.

The fire, which is estimated to be 10+ acres in size, is located at Mile Marker 233 on I-15. One southbound lane of I-15 has been closed due to the flames.

Courtesy: Utah Wildfire

Officials say the wildfire was by caused a vehicle fire that spread into the nearby wildland.

Crews are responding to the blaze.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.