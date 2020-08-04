Wildfire that started in Wyoming burns across Utah border into Dagget County, officials say

WYOMING (ABC4 News) – Fire crews are battling a fire that started in Wyoming and has burned across the Utah border into Dagget County Monday evening.

Officials say the fire is estimated at 1,000 to 1,200 acres and has been dubbed the Richard fire.

Three teams will reportedly resume work on the fire on Tuesday. No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

