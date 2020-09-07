Wildfire starts in Pole Canyon, near Santaquin

SANTAQUIN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Firefighters are battling a new wildfire in Southern Utah County east of Santaquin.

The Williams Fire is burning in Pole Canyon, and is estimated to have already scorched 50-100 acres. Dozens of firefighters are fighting the blaze from the ground while choppers are dropping water by air, and more resources are on the way.

Photo Courtesy of Adam Cowie

Photos Courtesy of Adam Cowie

According to a post on the Santaquin City Fire/EMS Facebook page, it is an active brush fire up Pole Canyon in the Meadows area. Santaquin crew are working with other local, state and federal agencies to control the blaze.

Fire officials say Pole Canyon is closed because access is limited and for the safety of fire crews we would ask that you stay away from the area and do your fire observation from a distance.”