CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Crews are responding to a wildfire that broke out Monday evening in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest.

Utah Fire Info says the blaze is being called the Right Fork Pinyon Fire and it has approximately spread across two acres at this time.

The fire is located southeast of the Oakley water tower.



Courtesy: Uinta Wasatch Cache National Forest

Fire crews and personnel are currently on the scene working to extinguish the flames.

