Widow and son of fallen South Salt Lake Police Officer receive mortgage-free home

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Liz Romrell, the widow of fallen South Salt Lake Police Officer David Romrell, and her son received the keys to a mortgage-free home today compliments of the Tunnels to Tower Foundation, according to the South Salt Lake Police Department.

A group of South Salt lake officers, firefighters and “honorary colonels” gave Liz Romrell the keys to her paid-off home today in South Salt Lake.

Romrell died in the line of duty on November 24, 2018 during a traffic stop when he was hit by the driver of the vehicle he was attempting to pull over.

The Tunnels to Towers Foundation pays off mortgages for Gold Star families and the families of first responders killed in the line of duty.