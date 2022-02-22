Widespread travel impacts expected with winter storm

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – Presidents Day weekend closed with winter weather and plenty of delays on the roads. But with the second storm coming in, officials say winter driving conditions are far from over.

While southern Utah is where most of the snow is anticipated to fall, the Utah Department of Transportation is warning drivers of widespread travel impacts, including in Utah, Weber, Davis, and Salt Lake counties.

New winter alerts bring the possibility of a messy morning commute with slick conditions due to freezing overnight and daytime temperatures.

UDOT says their winter crews are on standby and ready to go, while Utah Highway Patrol recognizes they may be facing an all-hands-on-deck situation.



“There are some areas if they know they’re going to get a decent amount of snow, they may actually call out some more officers to be out there and available as things start to happen, [to] make sure they can patrol those areas and make sure there are no issues in those areas,” says Sgt. Cameron Roden, the public information officer of UHP.



And even if your backyard doesn’t see a tremendous amount of snow, the Pinpoint Weather Team says you are still likely to battle some winter elements for your Wednesday. UHP agrees.



“Ultimately with the moisture, we have received and the moisture on the road, there’s still the possibility of areas that could be black ice, so, still need to be aware of those areas,” says Sgt. Roden.