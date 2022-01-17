Why squirrels aren’t as cute and cuddly as they seem

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Are squirrels as cute and cuddly as we think they are? The truth is that squirrels can cause a number of problems for your home as well as your health.

Salt Lake City is home to tree squirrels, and being that squirrels are rodents, they have large front teeth that continue to grow throughout their lives. To keep their teeth from overgrowing, squirrels will chew on different objects in order to grind them down.

This means wiring, piping, drywall, clothing, furniture, etc.

But their habit of chewing on things that we, as humans, need in our homes, isn’t the only issue. Squirrels are hosts of many diseases, including leptospirosis, Lyme disease, salmonellosis, tularemia, and rabies.

And it’s not just yourself that should avoid squirrels, but your pets too, as they can be given a disease if in contact with an infected squirrel.

According to pestproutah.com, here is list of things you can do to help prevent any issues from arising:

Remove bird feeders from your yard.

Pick up any fallen fruits or vegetables off of trees in your yard.

Pick up any uneaten pet food after your pet has finished eating.

Keep porches and other outdoor seating free of food scraps and spills.

Refrain from purposefully feeding squirrels.

Seal up any holes on the exterior of your home.

Place caps on the chimney.

Trim back tree branches from the exterior of your home.

Place a metal sheeting around the base of trees on your property to prevent squirrels from climbing up them.

Try to keep basement, shed, and garage doors closed as much as possible.

And lastly, do not feed the squirrels!