SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) - As gun laws loosen up in Utah and several other states across the nation, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is beginning to see more and more violations of their firearm regulations.

In 2021, TSA officers at Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) detected 115 guns in travelers’ carry-on luggage during the routine X-ray screening of carry-on property. This number proves to be a huge jump compared to those of prior years.