UATH (ABC4) – With spring just around the corner, it’s important for parents to take their children’s health into consideration. The surge of warm weather is a great time to break kids away from screens and encourage them to get moving.

Gina Robinson, MD, pediatrician for Cleveland Clinic Children’s stresses that kids over the age of two should only have two hours or less of screen time a day, especially with childhood obesity on the rise.

“One of the big trends that I noticed during the pandemic was a lot of the weight, the growth charts, changed drastically and that is partially because people were inside. They weren’t able to do their sports and their normal activities,” explained Robinson.

Robinson reminds us that once kids get moving they tend to want to stay active, as a body in motion tends to stay in motion. The springtime is a great excuse to break out scooters, bikes, and skateboards–just make sure your child wears a helmet.

Additionally, the Beehive state offers an array of hiking opportunities and other outdoor sports, like mountain biking and rock climbing. This spring could be a great time to take up a new family hobby.

Research suggests that spending time in nature could reduce stress, as well.

“Feeling the sun just makes you feel better. Vitamin D we all know is important and having sunlight helps us to produce our own natural vitamin D supply,” said Dr. Robinson. “I always feel better when I’m getting some fresh air. I think it makes you feel energized. It makes you feel alive. It makes you feel motivated.”

Robinson advises making an activity schedule with your children this spring and sticking to it.