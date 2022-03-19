(ABC4) – With spring forward just days behind us, it’s quite ironic that March 13 through March 19 is Sleep Awareness Week.

Many of us have had trouble acclimating to our new sleep schedules following daylight savings. To stress the importance of a good night’s rest, Nancy Foldvary, MD, sleep specialist for Cleveland Clinic weighed in on the matter.

Foldvary revealed that research has shown that sleep disorders affect as many as 50 to 70 million adults in the U.S.

“Sleep issues are very common in our society, and a few of the most common sleep disorders that we diagnose in the sleep disorder center would be sleep apnea and insomnia,” said Foldvary. “These are disorders that are highly prevalent and where there are treatments that are effective and that can lead to improved quality of life.”

Bad sleep habits could be seriously detrimental to your health, Foldvary noted. A restless night could impact your blood pressure, your weight, and your cognitive function, along with causing potential mood disorders and psychological distress.

Foldvary suggests seeking professional help if you have difficulty sleeping for more than three months.

“Some patients will present earlier than that, but most of the patients who come to the sleep disorder center have had symptoms of a sleep disorder for years, if not decades. And again, not identifying those disorders can put you at a significant risk,” she explained.