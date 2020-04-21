Why are gas prices dropping? What does it mean?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Falling gas prices could have an indirect effect on a potential recession, according to an economist, who also said today’s less-than-average prices are due to COVID-19 restrictions and a price war.

While many in the Beehive State are limiting their travel, prices at the pump are dropping below $2, and Stephen Bannister, a University of Utah economist said gas prices may have an indirect effect on a potential recession.

“And that has something to do that’s very important, on how consumers spend, and that’s their expectation of their future,” Bannister said.

Bannister said if a person doesn’t feel like there’s stability in their future, it may influence how much and where they spend their money.

“If they get negative expectations, they cut back on spending,” Bannister said. “And that cut back will include – of course – on transportation.”

As of Tuesday, AAA reports Utah’s gas prices are higher than the national average, but gas prices compared to last year at this time, is down by roughly 70 cents.

Bannister said the main reason for the price drop is due to a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, where both countries were pumping more than necessary in an effort to control oil prices.

“When you decrease demand and increase supply, something is going to happen, and generally it means the price is going to collapse,” Bannister said.

But due to COVID-19 and less people using gasoline, he said this over-production can be to the public’s benefit.

“It’s a two-edge sword, I think,” Bannister said. “It’s a benefit to consumers that need to buy gas cause their prices are down and they don’t have to spend as much of their income on that.”

AAA also reports Utah has the highest gas prices in the Rockies but predicts gas prices will continue to fall due to COVID-19.

