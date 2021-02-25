Why 5 is the worst age, and how kids can help prepare for a new baby

In today’s parenting moment, we’re talking why one mom says age five is the absolute worst age. Hint; it’s not why you may think! She dreads this age not because of a particular naughty stage, but because this is the year when kids grow up, go off to kindergarten, and leave babyhood behind.

Plus, if you’ve got a new baby on the way, here are some helpful tips your older children can start incorporating now to ensure the best experience for everyone. There are ways they can begin helping out, and feel important as the attention shifts.