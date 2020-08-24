Vice President Mike Pence reacts to audience members after a roundtable with agriculture and food supply leaders on Friday, May 8, 2020, in West Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Utah (ABC4 News) — As the 2020 Presidential Election approaches and Utah gears up to host the 2020 Vice-Presidential debate at Kingsbury Hall at the University of Utah on Oct. 7, 2020, many might be wondering about the participants.

This year, former Vice President Joe Biden is the Democratic nominee to challenge President Trump in the 2020 race.

Utah was selected for the single vice presidential debate.

“It is a tremendous honor to host a vice presidential debate and we are delighted to have this opportunity to showcase our university and our state,” said Ruth Watkins, president of the University of Utah. “I am excited for our students to be able to participate in this important component of the political process. It will be an incredible educational experience for them. Civic engagement is a core value of our democracy and students will be able to see firsthand how being involved in the political process matters.”

Earlier this month while camping in Arizona, Mike Pence, Vice President to President Donald Trump took the opportunity to welcome Senator Kamala Harris, running mate to Joe Biden, by saying “I’ll see you in Salt Lake City.”

Who is Mike Pence?

Michael Richard Pence is an American Politician and lawyer currently serving as the 48th Vice President of the United States of America.

Pence was born on June 7, 1959, in Columbus Indiana. Pence says he was politically influenced by the Irish Catholic leanings of his family. He grew up idolizing former President John F. Kennedy.

Pence has been married to his wife Karen since 1985, the couple have three adult children: Michael, Charlotte, and Audrey.

In the 1990s Pence was a conservative radio and TV talk show host. He ran for Congress in 1988 and 1990, losing. He successfully ran again in 2000 and was there from 2001 to 2013. He was elected the 50th Governor of Indiana in 2012 and served as Governor from 2013 to 2017.

The people of Indiana elected Vice President Pence six times to represent them in Congress, where his colleagues unanimously elected him to serve as Chairman of the House Republican Study Committee and House Republican Conference Chairman.

According to the Mike Pence website, it was Pences’ strong family values that prompted President Trump to select him as his running mate.

On July 15, 2016, Trump officially announced Mike Pence as his choice for the vice-presidential nominee.

On July 20, 2016, Pence accepted his party’s vice-presidential nomination at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio.

The American people elected President Donald Trump and Vice President Pence on November 8, 2016.

President Trump is running for a second term and has once again announced Mike Pence as his Vice-President.