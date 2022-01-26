White House withdraws federal vaccine mandate for large businesses

(ABC4) – The White House has announced it will be withdrawing the federal vaccine mandate for businesses with over 100 employees.

The mandate’s withdrawal is effective starting Jan. 26.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) mandate was passed on Nov. 5 and mandated that all businesses with over 100 employees require workers to be vaccinated.

The mandate has been met with pushback from conservative lawmakers in Utah and throughout the country.

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes released a statement in support of the withdrawal saying, “S/O to the #Utah team and Attorneys General across the country that stood up for business owners and their employees. The mandate was unlawful and OSHA is right to withdraw it.”

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court blocked the mandate, declaring OSHA had overstepped its authority.

“Although OSHA is withdrawing the vaccination and testing ETS as an enforceable emergency temporary standard, the agency is not withdrawing the ETS as a proposed rule,” federal officials say.

OSHA officials say a permanent “COVID-19 Healthcare Standard” applying to work-based vaccination is still being finalized at this time.