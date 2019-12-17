Whistleblower alleges church amassed about $100 billion in accounts intended for charitable purposes

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – OCTOBER 3: The historic Mormon Salt Lake Temple sits on Temple Square where the 185th Semiannual General Conference of the Mormon Church is being held on October 3, 2015 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Thousands of faithful Mormons gather from around the world for the two day conference to receive […]

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Allegations have been made that The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has misused $100 billion in charitable donations.

The Washington Post published an article Monday evening alleging the misuse of tithing money.

The article cited a whistleblower who until recently worked at “Ensign Peak Advisors” an investment company owned by the Church and responsible for church investments.

According to the Post’s article, the former senior portfolio manager David Nielsen signed under penalty of perjury that the church’s nonprofit tax-exempt status should be revoked.

Nielsen, according to the article said the Church typically brings in 7 billion in tithing annually and 6 billion of that is used for building upkeep, operating costs and so on. But the remaining billion dollars is transferred to this investment company called Ensign Peak Advisors, which is then put into investment portfolios to generate returns.

According to Nielsen, the Church’s investments at Ensign have grown from 12 billion in 1997 to over $100 billion today. The complaint also clarifies that Ensign has not directly funded “religious, educational or charitable activities for 22 years”

Nielsen told the Washington Post that Ensign has used that money to help bail out a Church-run insurance company and pump $1.4 billion into the City Creek shopping center.

We reached out to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to comment on these allegations and they sent us links to how the church handles its finances along with this statement:

“We receive these types of questions from time to time and have therefore prepared a rather extensive description of the Church’s financial processes and procedures: Here are a few links to the resources I’ve described above: · Church Finances and a Growing Global Faith · The Spiritual Foundations of Church Financial Self-Reliance · Q&A on Church Finances The Church does not provide information about specific transactions or financial decisions. However, I’ve tried to gather a few important principles from within those materials (See the links above for more complete information): Principles of Church Finances The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has a singular purpose: to invite all people to come unto Christ. The Church is not a financial or profit-making institution; it uses resources to carry out its divinely appointed mission. The Church is a steward of the tithes and generous donations provided by its members, and it practices the principles it teaches — avoiding debt, living within a budget and preparing for the future. Following sound financial principles over an extended period of time, the Church has grown from meager beginnings into a worldwide organization able to support its divine mission. Church Financial Reserves “Church members are taught to “gradually build a financial reserve by regularly saving [a portion of their income]” (Providing in the Lord’s Way: Summary of a Leader’s Guide to Welfare [booklet, 2009], 2). The Church applies this same principle in its own savings and investments. In addition to food and emergency supplies, the Church also sets aside funds each year for future needs. These funds are added to Church reserves, which include stocks and bonds, taxable businesses, agricultural interests and commercial and residential property. Investments can be accessed in times of hardship or to meet the emerging needs of a growing, global faith in its mission to preach the gospel to all nations and prepare for the Second Coming of Jesus Christ (see Gérald Caussé, “In the Lord’s Way: The Spiritual Foundations of Church Financial Self-Reliance,” Church Newsroom, Mar. 2, 2018). Some investments serve a dual purpose. For example, Church President Gordon B. Hinckley stated that “we have felt that good farms, over a long period, represent a safe investment where the assets of the Church may be preserved and enhanced, while at the same time they are available as an agricultural resource to feed people should there come a time of need” (“The State of the Church,” Ensign, May 1991, 54). Another example is the Church’s participation in the development of downtown Salt Lake City. With its investment in City Creek (a mixed-use development that includes retail space, residential units, office space and parking), the Church enhanced the environs of Temple Square and underscored a commitment to Salt Lake City, Utah, where it is headquartered. The investment increased local economic activity during a financial downturn and attracted visitors and residents to Salt Lake City’s historic downtown. The Church’s reserves are overseen by Church leaders and managed by professional advisers, consistent with wise and prudent stewardship and modern investment management principles. Ultimately, all funds earned by the Church’s investments go back to supporting its mission to invite souls to come unto Christ.” From <https://newsroom.churchofjesuschrist.org/article/church-finances-and-a-growing-global-church#question7> The Tax Status of the Church “The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints pays all taxes that are required by law. Latter-day Saints believe in “obeying, honoring, and sustaining the law” (Articles of Faith 1:12). Worldwide, the Church and its affiliated entities pay applicable taxes and other governmental levies. In the United States, where churches and other nonprofit organizations are generally exempt from federal and state income tax, the Church pays taxes on any income it derives from revenue-producing activities that are regularly carried on and are not substantially related to its tax-exempt purposes. Church-affiliated entities that are organized as for-profit corporations pay regular federal and state corporate income taxes on their net income. The Church and its affiliated entities also pay property taxes on property that is not used for religious, educational or charitable purposes, including taxes on undeveloped land and properties held for investment or commercial purposes. Government fees, levies and assessments are paid in connection with the development of Church property. The Church also pays federal and state employer taxes and withholds and remits employee payroll taxes. Where applicable, the Church and its affiliated entities pay state and local sales and use taxes.” From <https://newsroom.churchofjesuschrist.org/article/church-finances-and-a-growing-global-church#question4>“

