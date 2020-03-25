Which veterinary procedures are restricted in Utah due to COVID-19?

UTAH (ABC4 News) — The Utah Department of Health provided specific information regarding restrictions on veterinary care Wednesday, according to a release.

On Tuesday, the Utah Department of Health announced restrictions on non-urgent medical, dental, and veterinary procedures in order to save personal protection equipment for healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The restrictions are in effect until 11:59 p.m. on April 25, 2020, unless modified.

The department urged individuals and businesses to donate unused personal protection equipment to healthcare providers. PPE includes caps, gowns, gloves, and masks. For information on how to donate unused PPE, click here.

The State Veterinarian’s Office consulted with UVMA and DOPL to provide the following information in regards to which veterinary procedures are considered urgent and non-urgent at this time.

Urgent veterinary procedures and surgeries:

All urgent care cases

Rabies, leptospirosis, and puppy/kitten series vaccinations

Vaccinations in horses for WNV, EEE, and Rabies

Blood parameter monitoring for animals on medications

Bleeding or enlarging tumors or lumps

Pregnancy and pyometras

Dentals with infections or abscesses

Examination for Certificates of Veterinary Inspection if the animal is leaving before 4/25

Trichomoniasis, tuberculosis, and brucellosis testing in cattle

Anything that causes unjustifiable pain, suffering or death if the service is delayed

Non-urgent veterinary procedures and surgeries:

Routine spays and neuters (not including pyometras)

Routine dentals

Wellness checks

Booster vaccinations for distemper or other vaccines (if good immunity)

Brucellosis vaccination in heifers

Palpation for pregnancy in horses and livestock (if exam gloves are used)

For further information or questions, contact Dr. Dean Taylor, State Veterinarian, at (801) 538-7161.

