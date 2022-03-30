SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Utah has now passed the transgender sports bill which states that youth must play on the sports team that corresponds with their sex assigned at birth. We look at the 49 other states and which ones have similar laws. 37 other states have introduced similar bills but only 11 other states have passed those bills.

Alabama

Law enacted

On April 23, 2021, Gov Kay Ivey (R) signed into law HB 391.

Alaska

Bill introduced

On May 12, 2021, SB 140 was introduced but did not pass.

Arkansas

Law enacted

On March 29, 2021, Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) signed into law SB 354.

Arizona

Law enacted

On March 24, 2022, Gov. Doug Ducey (R) signed into law SB 1165.

California

No law

California passed their own law in 2013 that requires public schools to allow transgender students to play in sports teams that are in accordance with their gender identity.

Colorado

No law

Students may play on the sports team that is in accordance with their gender identity.

Connecticut

Bill introduced

On Jan. 29, 2021, HB 6128 was introduced but did not pass

Delaware

No law

Students may play on the sports team that is in accordance with their gender identity.

Florida

Law enacted

On June 2, 2021, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed into law SB 1028.

Georgia

Bill introduced

On Feb. 25, 2021, SB 266 was introduced but did not pass.

Hawaii

Bill introduced

On Feb. 2, 2021, HB 1304 was introduced but did not pass.

Idaho

Law enacted

On March 30, 2020, Idaho became the first state to enact this type of law. HB 500 was signed into law by Gov. Brad Little (R).

Illinois

Bill introduced

On May 13, 2021, HB 4082 was introduced but did not pass

Indiana

No law

Students may play on the sports team that is in accordance with their gender identity, but students must provide documentation that they have transitioned for at least one year.

Iowa

Law enacted

On March 3, 2022, Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) signed into law HB 2416.

Kansas

Bill introduced

On March 19, 2021, SB 208 was introduced but was vetoed by Gov. Laura Kelly (D).

Kentucky

Bill introduced

On Feb. 10, 2021, HB 471 was introduced but did not pass.

Louisiana

Bill introduced

On June 21, 2021, SB 156 was introduced but was vetoed by Gov. John Bel Edwards (D).

Maine

Bill introduced

On June 9, 2021, HB 1401 was introduced but did not pass.

Massachusetts

No law

Students may play on the sports team that is in accordance with their gender identity.

Michigan

Bill introduced

On June 22, 2021, HB 5082 was introduced but did not pass.

Minnesota

Bill introduced

On Feb. 25, 2021, HB 1657 was introduced but did not pass.

Mississippi

Law enacted

On March 11, 2021, Gov. Tate Reeves (R) signed into law SB 2536.

Missouri

Bill introduced

On Feb. 3, 2021, HB 1045 was introduced but did not pass.

Montana

Law enacted

On May 7, 2021, Gov. Greg Gianforte (R) signed into law HB 112.

Nebraska

No law

Students may play on the sports team that is in accordance with their gender identity.

Nevada

No law

Students may play on the sports team that is in accordance with their gender identity.

New Hampshire

Bill introduced

On Jan. 4, 2021, HB 198 was introduced but did not pass.

New Jersey

Bill Introduced

On May 5, 2021, AB 5545 was introduced but did pass.

New Mexico

Bill introduced

On Feb. 18, 2021, HB 304 was introduced but did pass.

New York

No law

Students may play on the sports team that is in accordance with their gender identity.

North Carolina

Bill introduced

On March 22, 2021, HB 358 was introduced but did not pass.

North Dakota

Bill Introduced

On April 22, 2021, HB 1298 was introduced but was vetoed by Gov. Doug Burgum (R).

Ohio

Law enacted

On June 24, 2021, SB 187 was signed into law.

Oklahoma

Law enacted

On March 30, 2022, Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) signed into law SB 2.

Oregon

No law

Students may play on the sports team that is in accordance with their gender identity.

Pennsylvania

Bill introduced

On April 5, 2021, HB 972 was introduced but did not pass.

Rhode Island

Bill introduced

On March 18, 2021, SB 638 was introduced but did not pass.

South Carolina

Bill introduced

On Feb. 9, 2021, SB 531 was introduced but did not pass.

South Dakota

Law enacted

On Feb. 3, 2022, Gov. Kristi Noem (R) signed into law SB 46.

Tennessee

Law enacted

On April 6, 2021, Gov. Bill Lee (R) signed into law SB 0228.

Texas

Law enacted

On Oct. 25, 2021, Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed into law HB 25.

Utah

Law enacted

On March 25, 2022, lawmakers voted to override Gov. Spencer Cox veto of HB 11. The bill will go into effect on July 1

Vermont

No law

Students may play on the sports team that is in accordance with their gender identity.

Virginia

No law

Students may play on the sports team that is in accordance with their gender identity.

Washington

Bill introduced

On Jan. 10, 2022, HB 1556 was introduced but did not pass.

Washington D.C.

No law

Students may play on the sports team that is in accordance with their gender identity.

Wisconsin

Bill introduced

On March 15, 2022, HB 196 was introduced but did not pass.

Wyoming

No law

Students may play on the sports team that is in accordance with their gender identity