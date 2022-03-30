SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Utah has now passed the transgender sports bill which states that youth must play on the sports team that corresponds with their sex assigned at birth. We look at the 49 other states and which ones have similar laws. 37 other states have introduced similar bills but only 11 other states have passed those bills.
Alabama
Law enacted
On April 23, 2021, Gov Kay Ivey (R) signed into law HB 391.
Alaska
Bill introduced
On May 12, 2021, SB 140 was introduced but did not pass.
Arkansas
Law enacted
On March 29, 2021, Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) signed into law SB 354.
Arizona
Law enacted
On March 24, 2022, Gov. Doug Ducey (R) signed into law SB 1165.
California
No law
California passed their own law in 2013 that requires public schools to allow transgender students to play in sports teams that are in accordance with their gender identity.
Colorado
No law
Students may play on the sports team that is in accordance with their gender identity.
Connecticut
Bill introduced
On Jan. 29, 2021, HB 6128 was introduced but did not pass
Delaware
No law
Students may play on the sports team that is in accordance with their gender identity.
Florida
Law enacted
On June 2, 2021, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed into law SB 1028.
Georgia
Bill introduced
On Feb. 25, 2021, SB 266 was introduced but did not pass.
Hawaii
Bill introduced
On Feb. 2, 2021, HB 1304 was introduced but did not pass.
Idaho
Law enacted
On March 30, 2020, Idaho became the first state to enact this type of law. HB 500 was signed into law by Gov. Brad Little (R).
Illinois
Bill introduced
On May 13, 2021, HB 4082 was introduced but did not pass
Indiana
No law
Students may play on the sports team that is in accordance with their gender identity, but students must provide documentation that they have transitioned for at least one year.
Iowa
Law enacted
On March 3, 2022, Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) signed into law HB 2416.
Kansas
Bill introduced
On March 19, 2021, SB 208 was introduced but was vetoed by Gov. Laura Kelly (D).
Kentucky
Bill introduced
On Feb. 10, 2021, HB 471 was introduced but did not pass.
Louisiana
Bill introduced
On June 21, 2021, SB 156 was introduced but was vetoed by Gov. John Bel Edwards (D).
Maine
Bill introduced
On June 9, 2021, HB 1401 was introduced but did not pass.
Massachusetts
No law
Students may play on the sports team that is in accordance with their gender identity.
Michigan
Bill introduced
On June 22, 2021, HB 5082 was introduced but did not pass.
Minnesota
Bill introduced
On Feb. 25, 2021, HB 1657 was introduced but did not pass.
Mississippi
Law enacted
On March 11, 2021, Gov. Tate Reeves (R) signed into law SB 2536.
Missouri
Bill introduced
On Feb. 3, 2021, HB 1045 was introduced but did not pass.
Montana
Law enacted
On May 7, 2021, Gov. Greg Gianforte (R) signed into law HB 112.
Nebraska
No law
Students may play on the sports team that is in accordance with their gender identity.
Nevada
No law
Students may play on the sports team that is in accordance with their gender identity.
New Hampshire
Bill introduced
On Jan. 4, 2021, HB 198 was introduced but did not pass.
New Jersey
Bill Introduced
On May 5, 2021, AB 5545 was introduced but did pass.
New Mexico
Bill introduced
On Feb. 18, 2021, HB 304 was introduced but did pass.
New York
No law
Students may play on the sports team that is in accordance with their gender identity.
North Carolina
Bill introduced
On March 22, 2021, HB 358 was introduced but did not pass.
North Dakota
Bill Introduced
On April 22, 2021, HB 1298 was introduced but was vetoed by Gov. Doug Burgum (R).
Ohio
Law enacted
On June 24, 2021, SB 187 was signed into law.
Oklahoma
Law enacted
On March 30, 2022, Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) signed into law SB 2.
Oregon
No law
Students may play on the sports team that is in accordance with their gender identity.
Pennsylvania
Bill introduced
On April 5, 2021, HB 972 was introduced but did not pass.
Rhode Island
Bill introduced
On March 18, 2021, SB 638 was introduced but did not pass.
South Carolina
Bill introduced
On Feb. 9, 2021, SB 531 was introduced but did not pass.
South Dakota
Law enacted
On Feb. 3, 2022, Gov. Kristi Noem (R) signed into law SB 46.
Tennessee
Law enacted
On April 6, 2021, Gov. Bill Lee (R) signed into law SB 0228.
Texas
Law enacted
On Oct. 25, 2021, Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed into law HB 25.
Utah
Law enacted
On March 25, 2022, lawmakers voted to override Gov. Spencer Cox veto of HB 11. The bill will go into effect on July 1
Vermont
No law
Students may play on the sports team that is in accordance with their gender identity.
Virginia
No law
Students may play on the sports team that is in accordance with their gender identity.
Washington
Bill introduced
On Jan. 10, 2022, HB 1556 was introduced but did not pass.
Washington D.C.
No law
Students may play on the sports team that is in accordance with their gender identity.
Wisconsin
Bill introduced
On March 15, 2022, HB 196 was introduced but did not pass.
Wyoming
No law
Students may play on the sports team that is in accordance with their gender identity