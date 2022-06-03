SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Residents of Salt Lake should expect traffic congestion and road closures this weekend as the Utah Pride Festival is underway.

Pride Fest will kick off at 1 p.m. on June 4 and will conclude by 7 p.m. on June 5. During this time, several roads near the city and county building in Washington Square, where the event is being held, will be closed off.

Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) estimates around 60,000 people will attend this year’s Utah Pride Festival, making it necessary for drivers to take additional precautions this weekend. The department advises residents to utilize carpooling, public transportation, and ride sharing in order to avoid additional congestion.

The Pride Parade will begin at 10 a.m. on June 5 and will run from 200 West 200 South to 700 South 200 East. In short, the route will travel east on 200 South, turn south on 400 East, turn west on 700 South, and end at 700 South 200 East.

Several roads will be closed off starting at 9:30 a.m. on June 5 in order to accommodate the parade route. These include:

200 South (east and westbound) between 300 West and 500 East

300 South (east and westbound) will be closed between 300 East and 500 East

400 South (east and westbound) will be closed between 500 East and State Street

500 South (westbound) will be closed at 500 East

600 South (eastbound) will be closed at State Street

700 South (eastbound and westbound) will be closed between State Street and 500 East

State Street (north and southbound) will be closed between 400 South and 100 South

200 West (north and southbound) will be closed between 300 South and South Temple Street

Main Street (north and southbound) will be closed between 300 South and 100 South

200 East (north and southbound) will be closed between 300 South and 100 South / also from 800 South to 600 South

300 East (north and southbound) will be closed between 300 South and 100 South / also 800 South to 600 South

400 East (north and southbound) will be closed between 100 South and 800 South (Parade Route)

West Temple Street (north and southbound) will be closed between 300 South and South Temple Street. Note: This closure will start at 8 a.m.

Additionally, SLCPD says that vehicles parked along the parade route within the following areas will be towed and relocated the morning of the parade if not moved prior to 7 a.m. on June 5:

200 South from 300 West to 400 East

400 East from 200 South to 700 South

700 South from 400 East to 200 East

While residents within the street closures will be allowed to access their homes from 600 South, all other avenues will be blocked off and barricaded.