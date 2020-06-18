Where will the $5.3 million cut to SLCPD be reallocated?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Following the Salt Lake City Council’s decision to defund the city’s police department by $5.3 million, ABC4 News took a closer look at where the money will be reallocated.

According to Chris Wharton, Chair of the Salt Lake City Council, $2.8 million was set aside for new body cameras, a zero-based budgeting exercise, and a newly created City Commission on Racial Equity and Policing. The other $2.5 million will be used to fund the police department’s social worker program in a different department.

Body Cameras

“Upgrading the body cameras that are malfunctioning and no longer working,” explained Wharton. “And then to equip police vehicles with a device that automatically turns on the body cams as soon as the officer exits the vehicle so we don’t have any issues with officers forgetting to turn the camera on or faulting equipment on that end.”

“We were one of the first organizations to get into the body cameras. That’s good because it shows transparency — transparency builds trust. Trust is a commodity we need to build upon community policing, it really is. Our cameras are kind of at the end of life, the wires are breaking and the batteries don’t last for the entire shift, so that is a good move. These are state of the art cameras that are wireless. They actually have a feed that if the taser comes out or or deployed, it will turn the camera on, if your gun comes out or deployed it will turn the camera on, or in the car if you turn your lights on it will turn your camera on,” said Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown.

Zero-based budgeting exercise

“What we’ve done with this budget is ask for an external audit so we can really break down the entirety of the police budget and rebuild it from a zero starting point. We want to know where all of the money is going exactly, how much is going to what, and what is required to do more policing things and what money might be available to reinvest in new and innovative programs to re-imagine what we’re asking our police officers to do,” explained Wharton.

City Commission on Racial Equity and Policing

“Then another large percentage of that goes to implement changes to our police department based on recommendations from a commission that we’re forming that will be a commission on racial equity and policing in Salt Lake City.,” said Wharton. “We are wanting this primarily to be Black and Brown voices, communities of color who have traditionally been victims of systemic racism and systemic injustice. The mayor and I have been in consultation as to who some potential co-chairs would be, identifying those people, and then asking the co-chairs to dialogue with us and give us their recommendations as to who would be good board members.”

Social worker program

Wharton said the social worker program, where a social worker responds to a mental health call with a police officer, will still be under the police department, but funding will now be under control of the council.

“So, if there were things that we wanted to implement that — not saying the department would be, but, if they were resistant to them, these changes would allow the council to make those changes directly,” the councilman explained. “We’re more involved in the management of that program and we’re in a better position to adapt to any changes and recommendations made by this commission.”

