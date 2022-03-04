UTAH (ABC4) – Symbols of grace, beauty, and love; spotting a swan in person is a special occasion for anyone. This March, Utahns will have the opportunity to acquaint themselves with these wild creatures out in the open.

As stated by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR), both tundra swans and trumpeter swans stop in Utah’s wetlands to rest and refuel during their annual spring migration from wintering grounds in California to nesting sites in Canada and Alaska.

“Swans are graceful, beautiful birds,” Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Regional Outreach Manager Mark Hadley said in a press release. “And you’ll have no problem spotting them: they’re huge and almost pure white in color. If you’ve never seen swans in the wild before, I encourage you to get out and see them this spring.”

There are numerous spots scattered throughout the Beehive State that are ideal for sight-seeing these elegant beings. These include:

Box Elder County: The Salt Creek Waterfowl Management Area and the Bear River Mountain Bird Refugee are great places to spot swans. Just remember… bring your binoculars!

Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge: The 12-mile Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge Auto Tour Route will take you through the heart of the refuge where you’ll find plenty of swans in the wetlands along the drive.

Eccles Wildlife Education Center: The center is part of the Farmington Bay Waterfowl Management Area. The venue features two taxidermied tundra swans and other displays about wetlands in the area.