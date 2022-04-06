SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Not only is Easter Sunday a religious celebration, the holiday doubles as one of the most popular brunch days of the year. Whether you’re looking to indulge in a decadent meal for two or a family-style buffet, the Salt Lake City area has something in store for you. This year, ABC4 has compiled the top five Easter brunch spots across Utah with help from Salt Lake Magazine.

For those looking for a classic Easter smorgasbord, look no further than SLC’s very own Little America Hotel. Located in the heart of the city on 500 S Main Street, the environment places you amid the excitement of downtown. This year, the hotel is offering two buffet options, one reservation-only in the Grand Ballroom, and another first-come-first-serve option at the Lucky H Bar & Grille. Though prices differ between the two, kids four and under eat for free at both buffets.

Next on our list is Log Haven. This fairy-tale-like log cabin sits up in the Wasatch National Forest and is known for delivering some of the best views in the SLC area–along with food to match. The eatery has won Best Utah Restaurant, Best Salt Lake Restaurant, and the Hall of Fame award. This Easter they’ll be offering a delicious three-course meal from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. crafted by Chef Dave Jones.

For families wanting to carry out a more casual Easter Sunday, Hub and Spoke located in Sugar House has got you covered. The diner, known for its mouth-watering takes on American comfort food classics like chicken and waffles and eggs benedict, is excited to host a 2022 Easter brunch buffet. The array includes pretty much anything you could want on your brunch plate, complete with a build-your-own omelet bar and an assortment of desserts.

Franck’s, located in Holladay, is a more upscale option offering what Chef Perkins has dubbed “French Soul Food.” Franck’s has won numerous awards including Best of State, Best Chef, and Taste of the Nation People’s Choice. This Easter, the restaurant, which offers guests an outdoor seating option, is hosting an Easter brunch made up of an amuse, or an appetizer dish along with your choice of two entrees. This year, Perkins is offering customers more out-of-the-box options, including his take on a Wagyu “pancake” steak and eggs and a house-made creamsicle donut.

Last but not least, Snowbird never fails to deliver during the holiday season. This year, the Aerie Lounge will once again be hosting its annual Easter Brunch followed by the resort’s Easter egg hunt held at 9 a.m. Brunch requires a reservation, but you surely won’t want to miss out on the lengthy menu with offerings that range from freshly carved gourmet meats to house-made pastries.