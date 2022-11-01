(Good Things Utah) Finding the right senior care center for us or our loved ones can take time. Considering an individual’s current condition, lifestyle, and interests can all play a huge part in making the decision. One of the biggest factors to consider is whether or not a person will need additional memory care.

Here in Utah, a trusted choice for assisted living and memory care communities is Auberge at Aspen Park. Located in Millcreek at 1430 E 4500 S, this center is fully equipped for premium care as the staff is uniquely trained and licensed to handle the most complex of memory cases.

Even better, Registered Nurses are available 24/7 to assist residents to make the most of their community experience. Some of the regular services include help getting dressed, grooming, hygiene, and managing prescription medications.

The Spark Program at Auberge gives residents a tailored collection of activities to enrich their daily lives, centered around various interests, backgrounds, and abilities. These programs give residents purpose and have inspired them to explore hobbies like gardening, cooking, crafts, and much more.

This November, residents have even partnered with the Utah Food Bank to make sure no one goes hungry this holiday season.

Anyone interested in learning more about Auberge at Aspen Park is encouraged to take a tour to experience the community first-hand and hear about their exclusive holiday specials this year.

To learn more, go online to AubergeAspenPark.com or call (801) 614-2490.

**This segment contains sponsored content