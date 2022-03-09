UTAH (ABC4) – Notice gas prices skyrocketing at the pump nowadays? You’re not alone.

In the wake of surging gas prices and the U.S. announcing a ban on imported Russian oil earlier this week, fuel prices have reached an all-time high across the nation. Most states have hit close to an average price of $4 per gallon, if not higher.

Although it may seem bleak, Utah drivers can still find gas for under $4 a gallon right now. Choosig the right spot can save you some serious green at the pump.

With the help of GasBuddy’s local price finder tool, you can find the cheapest gas in your area at any time. The site is updated with the most recent fuel prices today.

Here’s where you can find the cheapest gas prices around you:

Cities

Counties