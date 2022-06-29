PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Park City Restaurant Association (PCRA) is excited to ring in guests to its 4th of July festivities.

This year, the PCRA is making it easy to celebrate America’s birthday by hosting four special events at four different member restaurants. Read on to find out the best locations to plan your Independence Day get together.

The Alpine Pie Bar, located at 364 Main Street will be helping guests cool off with their adult Cold Brew served in custom mugs this July 4th. July 3rd only, visitors will have the opportunity to participate in chef tasting experiences and purchase bottles of vodka, gin, bourbon, whiskey, and other liquors from the Alpine Pie Bar retail store.

This upcoming Monday stop by Guest Haus, located at 1800 Prospector Avenue, for your choice of a Bloody Mary or Watermelon Margarita cocktail mixer along with two recipes (two eight-ounce cocktails per bottle, $12), and a specialty picnic basket filled with two salads, two sandwiches, and three 16-ounce juices fit to feed four to five people priced at $80. Opt to place your order ahead of time and pick it up anytime from June 30 through July 4 until noon.

To kick the day off right, Sterling Steak and Lounge located at 1242 Center Drive in Suite No. 1 will be hosting a ‘Soulful Sunday Brunch’ from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the 4th for adults only, priced at $39 a person. Click here to reserve your table online or simply call (435) 800-2884.

Jumping on the breakfast bandwagon, tupelo located at 1500 Kearns Boulevard will be offering a patio brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 2 and July 3. The restaurant will be closed for business on the 4th.

To learn more about the PCRA and all of its offerings, click here.