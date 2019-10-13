Where the SLC mayoral candidates stand on key challenges and issues

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – We are down to the final weeks in the race to lead Utah’s capital city.

Salt Lake City Councilwoman Erin Mendenhall and state Senator Luz Escamilla are hoping to be the city’s next mayor.

They join us this week on Inside Utah Politics for an in-depth panel discussion on why they want the job and where they stand on challenges the city is facing.

