(STACKER) – The Department of Homeland Security announced on May 9 that roughly 6,000 Ukrainian refugees were approved for temporary entry into the U.S. as part of a program designed to fast-track the admission of 100,000 people displaced by Russia’s war in Ukraine. While similar expedited processes have been used in the past, refugee admissions to the U.S. are typically lower and slower.

The U.S. passed the Refugee Act of 1980 to accommodate hundreds of thousands of Vietnamese and Cambodians fleeing their homes in the aftermath of the Vietnam War. The act pledges to respond to the urgent needs of people around the world who are subject to persecution or have a well-founded fear of persecution often on the basis of race, religion, nationality, social affiliation, or political opinion in their home countries.

Historically, the U.S. has resettled more refugees than any other country. However, despite a decade-long increase in the number of refugees around the world, America’s response to these urgent needs in recent years has been hindered by politics.

In 2021, just 11,411 refugees, mostly from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Syria, Afghanistan, Ukraine, and Burma, were admitted to the U.S. under a ceiling of 62,500—the lowest number since the Refugee Act of 1980 was enacted.

Since 2017, refugee resettlement capacity in the U.S. has been reduced by 38%. The country’s resettlement rate dropped 86% in roughly that same period.

In addition to policies that have gutted government agencies responsible for resettlement and created processing roadblocks for applicants — it takes an average of two years to vet refugees for resettlement in the U.S. — fewer refugees in the last five years has resulted in less funding for the programs that still exist. More than 130 resettlement sites around the country have closed due to a lack of funding.

Stacker referenced data from The Refugee Processing Center to compile statistics on the number of refugees and their countries of origin resettled in Utah in April 2022.

April 2022 Refugee Statistics:

Countries where refugees arrived from in April:

Utah

#1. Syria: 22

#2. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 18

#3. Afghanistan: 4

#4. Burma: 4

#5. Somalia: 3

#6. China: 2

#7. Iraq: 1

#8. Ivory Coast: 1

National

#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 551

#2. Syria: 539

#3. Burma: 226

#4. Afghanistan: 151

#5. Ukraine: 105

States that accepted the most refugees in April:

#1. California: 160

#2. Texas: 143

#3. Michigan: 129

#4. New York: 108

#5. Kentucky: 105

Read on to see the countries that Utah has accepted the most refugees from since October.

#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo

Refugees that arrived from Democratic Republic of the Congo since October

Utah: 70

National: 2,528

Top states

#1. Kentucky: 304

#2. Texas: 243

#3. Michigan: 152

#4. Arizona: 147

#5. Ohio: 128

#2. Syria

Refugees that arrived from Syria since October

Utah: 57

National: 2,511

Top states

#1. California: 274

#2. Michigan: 263

#3. Pennsylvania: 182

#4. New York: 179

#5. Florida: 150

#3. Sudan

Refugees that arrived from Sudan since October

Utah: 41

National: 1,170

Top states

#1. Texas: 100

#2. North Carolina: 91

#3. New York: 65

#4. Idaho: 57

#5. Illinois: 56

#4. Republic of South Sudan

Refugees that arrived from Republic of South Sudan since October

Utah: 20

National: 216

Top states

#1. Arizona: 41

#2. Maryland: 24

#3. Utah: 20

#4. Texas: 19

#5. Missouri: 19

#5. Central African Republic

Refugees that arrived from Central African Republic since October

Utah: 8

National: 41

Top states

#1. North Carolina: 10

#2. Arizona: 9

#3. Utah: 8

#4. Georgia: 7

#5. California: 5

#6. El Salvador

Refugees that arrived from El Salvador since October

Utah: 7

National: 284

Top states

#1. California: 69

#2. Maryland: 34

#3. Virginia: 25

#4. New York: 19

#5. Texas: 18

#7. Somalia

Refugees that arrived from Somalia since October

Utah: 6

National: 219

Top states

#1. Minnesota: 62

#2. Ohio: 19

#3. Washington: 19

#4. Kentucky: 14

#5. New York: 13

#8. Honduras

Refugees that arrived from Honduras since October

Utah: 5

National: 249

Top states

#1. Florida: 26

#2. Texas: 25

#3. Massachusetts: 24

#4. Virginia: 20

#5. North Carolina: 17

#9. Afghanistan

Refugees that arrived from Afghanistan since October

Utah: 4

National: 313

Top states

#1. Colorado: 39

#2. California: 38

#3. Virginia: 36

#4. Washington: 26

#5. Texas: 25

#10. Korea, North

Refugees that arrived from Korea, North since October

Utah: 4

National: 4

Top states

#1. Utah: 4

#11. Guatemala

Refugees that arrived from Guatemala since October

Utah: 4

National: 489

Top states

#1. California: 106

#2. Texas: 60

#3. New Jersey: 49

#4. Georgia: 30

#5. Arizona: 23

#12. Burma

Refugees that arrived from Burma since October

Utah: 4

National: 928

Top states

#1. New York: 133

#2. Wisconsin: 121

#3. Texas: 90

#4. Indiana: 59

#5. North Carolina: 58

#13. Iraq

Refugees that arrived from Iraq since October

Utah: 2

National: 235

Top states

#1. California: 36

#2. Michigan: 36

#3. Pennsylvania: 19

#4. Texas: 17

#5. Ohio: 16

#14. China

Refugees that arrived from China since October

Utah: 2

National: 2

Top states

#1. Utah: 2

#15. Jordan

Refugees that arrived from Jordan since October

Utah: 1

National: 3

Top states

#1. Washington: 1

#2. Massachusetts: 1

#3. Utah: 1

#16. Ivory Coast

Refugees that arrived from Ivory Coast since October

Utah: 1

National: 1

Top states

#1. Utah: 1

#17. Eritrea

Refugees that arrived from Eritrea since October

Utah: 1

National: 102

Top states

#1. Iowa: 14

#2. Minnesota: 10

#3. Arizona: 10

#4. Maryland: 9

#5. Ohio: 9

#18. Uganda

Refugees that arrived from Uganda since October

Utah: 1

National: 53

Top states

#1. California: 7

#2. Tennessee: 7

#3. Georgia: 6

#4. Texas: 5

#5. Colorado: 4