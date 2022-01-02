Where people in Salt Lake City are moving to most

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – FEBRUARY 18: A general view of the Salt Lake City skyline taken during the 2002 Winter Olympic Games on February 18, 2002 in Salt Lake CIty, Utah. ( Photo by: Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of where people in Salt Lake City are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Salt Lake City between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.

50. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area

Migration to Spokane in 2014-2018: 155

Migration from Spokane to Salt Lake City: 247 (#15 most common destination from Spokane)

Net migration: 92 to Salt Lake City

49. Eugene, OR Metro Area

Migration to Eugene in 2014-2018: 163

Migration from Eugene to Salt Lake City: 101 (#24 most common destination from Eugene)

Net migration: 62 to Eugene

48. Idaho Falls, ID Metro Area

Migration to Idaho Falls in 2014-2018: 163

Migration from Idaho Falls to Salt Lake City: 163 (#6 most common destination from Idaho Falls)

Net migration: 0 to Salt Lake City

47. Fresno, CA Metro Area

Migration to Fresno in 2014-2018: 164

Migration from Fresno to Salt Lake City: 71 (#52 most common destination from Fresno)

Net migration: 93 to Fresno

46. Bellingham, WA Metro Area

Migration to Bellingham in 2014-2018: 165

Migration from Bellingham to Salt Lake City: 0

Net migration: 165 to Bellingham

45. Coeur d’Alene, ID Metro Area

Migration to Coeur d’Alene in 2014-2018: 165

Migration from Coeur d’Alene to Salt Lake City: 81 (#14 most common destination from Coeur d’Alene)

Net migration: 84 to Coeur d’Alene

44. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

Migration to Omaha in 2014-2018: 167

Migration from Omaha to Salt Lake City: 108 (#64 most common destination from Omaha)

Net migration: 59 to Omaha

43. Ann Arbor, MI Metro Area

Migration to Ann Arbor in 2014-2018: 167

Migration from Ann Arbor to Salt Lake City: 140 (#32 most common destination from Ann Arbor)

Net migration: 27 to Ann Arbor

42. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI Metro Area

Migration to Milwaukee in 2014-2018: 169

Migration from Milwaukee to Salt Lake City: 128 (#63 most common destination from Milwaukee)

Net migration: 41 to Milwaukee

41. Columbia, SC Metro Area

Migration to Columbia in 2014-2018: 172

Migration from Columbia to Salt Lake City: 107 (#55 most common destination from Columbia)

Net migration: 65 to Columbia

40. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area

Migration to Bakersfield in 2014-2018: 180

Migration from Bakersfield to Salt Lake City: 63 (#60 most common destination from Bakersfield)

Net migration: 117 to Bakersfield

39. Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA Metro Area

Migration to Scranton in 2014-2018: 183

Migration from Scranton to Salt Lake City: 51 (#55 most common destination from Scranton)

Net migration: 132 to Scranton

38. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

Migration to Baltimore in 2014-2018: 191

Migration from Baltimore to Salt Lake City: 137 (#102 most common destination from Baltimore)

Net migration: 54 to Baltimore

37. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area

Migration to Palm Bay in 2014-2018: 199

Migration from Palm Bay to Salt Lake City: 0

Net migration: 199 to Palm Bay

36. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

Migration to Boston in 2014-2018: 200

Migration from Boston to Salt Lake City: 360 (#67 most common destination from Boston)

Net migration: 160 to Salt Lake City

35. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

Migration to New York in 2014-2018: 217

Migration from New York to Salt Lake City: 871 (#94 most common destination from New York)

Net migration: 654 to Salt Lake City

34. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area

Migration to Memphis in 2014-2018: 218

Migration from Memphis to Salt Lake City: 53 (#121 most common destination from Memphis)

Net migration: 165 to Memphis

33. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

Migration to Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 232

Migration from Pittsburgh to Salt Lake City: 103 (#105 most common destination from Pittsburgh)

Net migration: 129 to Pittsburgh

32. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

Migration to Orlando in 2014-2018: 233

Migration from Orlando to Salt Lake City: 167 (#88 most common destination from Orlando)

Net migration: 66 to Orlando

31. Grand Junction, CO Metro Area

Migration to Grand Junction in 2014-2018: 234

Migration from Grand Junction to Salt Lake City: 71 (#19 most common destination from Grand Junction)

Net migration: 163 to Grand Junction

30. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

Migration to Kansas City in 2014-2018: 252

Migration from Kansas City to Salt Lake City: 104 (#98 most common destination from Kansas City)

Net migration: 148 to Kansas City

29. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area

Migration to Albuquerque in 2014-2018: 272

Migration from Albuquerque to Salt Lake City: 376 (#17 most common destination from Albuquerque)

Net migration: 104 to Salt Lake City

28. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

Migration to Oklahoma City in 2014-2018: 284

Migration from Oklahoma City to Salt Lake City: 51 (#117 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

Net migration: 233 to Oklahoma City

27. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

Migration to Colorado Springs in 2014-2018: 322

Migration from Colorado Springs to Salt Lake City: 128 (#81 most common destination from Colorado Springs)

Net migration: 194 to Colorado Springs

26. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

Migration to Tucson in 2014-2018: 329

Migration from Tucson to Salt Lake City: 333 (#25 most common destination from Tucson)

Net migration: 4 to Salt Lake City

25. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area

Migration to San Francisco in 2014-2018: 351

Migration from San Francisco to Salt Lake City: 820 (#36 most common destination from San Francisco)

Net migration: 469 to Salt Lake City

24. Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ Metro Area

Migration to Lake Havasu City in 2014-2018: 365

Migration from Lake Havasu City to Salt Lake City: 43 (#38 most common destination from Lake Havasu City)

Net migration: 322 to Lake Havasu City

23. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

Migration to Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 366

Migration from Minneapolis to Salt Lake City: 332 (#55 most common destination from Minneapolis)

Net migration: 34 to Minneapolis

22. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

Migration to Tampa in 2014-2018: 377

Migration from Tampa to Salt Lake City: 313 (#68 most common destination from Tampa)

Net migration: 64 to Tampa

21. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

Migration to Riverside in 2014-2018: 393

Migration from Riverside to Salt Lake City: 1,057 (#17 most common destination from Riverside)

Net migration: 664 to Salt Lake City

20. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

Migration to San Jose in 2014-2018: 403

Migration from San Jose to Salt Lake City: 746 (#24 most common destination from San Jose)

Net migration: 343 to Salt Lake City

19. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

Migration to Atlanta in 2014-2018: 406

Migration from Atlanta to Salt Lake City: 443 (#86 most common destination from Atlanta)

Net migration: 37 to Salt Lake City

18. Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area

Migration to Sacramento in 2014-2018: 459

Migration from Sacramento to Salt Lake City: 225 (#58 most common destination from Sacramento)

Net migration: 234 to Sacramento

17. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

Migration to Chicago in 2014-2018: 472

Migration from Chicago to Salt Lake City: 859 (#66 most common destination from Chicago)

Net migration: 387 to Salt Lake City

16. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area

Migration to Austin in 2014-2018: 505

Migration from Austin to Salt Lake City: 369 (#37 most common destination from Austin)

Net migration: 136 to Austin

15. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

Migration to San Diego in 2014-2018: 520

Migration from San Diego to Salt Lake City: 340 (#75 most common destination from San Diego)

Net migration: 180 to San Diego

14. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

Migration to Denver in 2014-2018: 588

Migration from Denver to Salt Lake City: 547 (#40 most common destination from Denver)

Net migration: 41 to Denver

13. Boise City, ID Metro Area

Migration to Boise City in 2014-2018: 723

Migration from Boise City to Salt Lake City: 629 (#7 most common destination from Boise City)

Net migration: 94 to Boise City

12. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

Migration to Washington in 2014-2018: 736

Migration from Washington to Salt Lake City: 654 (#73 most common destination from Washington)

Net migration: 82 to Washington

11. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

Migration to Portland in 2014-2018: 772

Migration from Portland to Salt Lake City: 680 (#23 most common destination from Portland)

Net migration: 92 to Portland

10. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

Migration to Houston in 2014-2018: 936

Migration from Houston to Salt Lake City: 363 (#76 most common destination from Houston)

Net migration: 573 to Houston

9. Logan, UT-ID Metro Area

Migration to Logan in 2014-2018: 1,105

Migration from Logan to Salt Lake City: 1,411 (#2 most common destination from Logan)

Net migration: 306 to Salt Lake City

8. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

Migration to Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 1,121

Migration from Las Vegas to Salt Lake City: 1,264 (#10 most common destination from Las Vegas)

Net migration: 143 to Salt Lake City

7. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

Migration to Dallas in 2014-2018: 1,152

Migration from Dallas to Salt Lake City: 699 (#55 most common destination from Dallas)

Net migration: 453 to Dallas

6. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

Migration to Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 1,514

Migration from Los Angeles to Salt Lake City: 1,654 (#31 most common destination from Los Angeles)

Net migration: 140 to Salt Lake City

5. St. George, UT Metro Area

Migration to St. George in 2014-2018: 1,659

Migration from St. George to Salt Lake City: 1,551 (#1 most common destination from St. George)

Net migration: 108 to St. George

4. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

Migration to Seattle in 2014-2018: 1,781

Migration from Seattle to Salt Lake City: 1,668 (#18 most common destination from Seattle)

Net migration: 113 to Seattle

3. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

Migration to Phoenix in 2014-2018: 1,981

Migration from Phoenix to Salt Lake City: 1,224 (#26 most common destination from Phoenix)

Net migration: 757 to Phoenix

2. Ogden-Clearfield, UT Metro Area

Migration to Ogden in 2014-2018: 8,613

Migration from Ogden to Salt Lake City: 6,891 (#1 most common destination from Ogden)

Net migration: 1,722 to Ogden

1. Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area