Where can we see The Duke?

- On Good Things Utah this morning — We talked fashion at the SAG Awards and some of the winners:
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Motion Picture
WINNER: “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture
WINNER: Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
WINNER: “The Crown”
- We discussed the devastating news of Rapper DMX who remains hospitalized and on life support in White Plains, New York. The rapper suffered a heart attack Friday night. DMX whose real name is Earl Simmons, came onto the rap scene in the late 1990s. His first five albums debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts.
- Also, people are mourning actor Regé-Jean Page not be returning for season two of Bridgerton. It appears the Duke of Hastings is not returning for the next season of the Shonda Rhimes Netflix series. Where will you be able to see him? He is set to star in movies including ‘The Gray Man’ on Netflix and Dungeons & Dragons due May, 2022.
- Plus, the COVID-19 vaccine rollout has given us hope for a somewhat normal summer this year while still continuing some precautions. Infectious disease experts around the country are hoping people will be able to enjoy the warm weather and one that will be far better than thought or the year before.
- Finally in GTU hour one, we discussed if Time-Out for toddlers is the best punishment. According to some experts ‘time-out’ can put children in further isolation. It can teach children when they make a mistake they will be forced to be by themselves and be a rejection. But research has shown too, there are effective ‘time-out’ discipline. It’s not a one size fits all. Research suggests keeping time-outs as short as possible and use sparingly. You can use the age and time method. For example, if your child is 5 their timeout lasts 5 minutes. The hosts talked about using taking away privileges for screen time or toys as an alternative for their own children.
- In our Bonus Table Talk we discussed preparing for days when you get a break from your kids. it’s good to make the most of that time when you have a ‘day off’ from your kids. Three take aways? 1. Schedule ahead. Even if you can’t immediately take that breather now, you can start planning for it now. That way you can look forward to it. Also, you won’t feel that pressure and expectation at the last minute of wondering what to do and ask if you’ve made the most of your ‘free time.’ 2. Think about what YOU need. Is it a restaurant and a nice meal or is it complete solitude. 3. If possible, get outside. Everyone’s self-care looks different but being outside can do wonders. That may be a hike or sitting out on a friend’s deck.
- On GTU hour 2, we discussed the CDC saying fully vaccinated people can travel in the U.S. without tests or quarantines. The CDC realizes the guidance may do little since people are traveling extensively throughout the country.
- If flying the friendly skies, Delta is bringing back snack and drink service on their flights starting April 14. The airline announced the official return of in-flight booze, snack and drink service. Customers in both the Main Cabin and Comfort+ will get Coca-Cola mini-cans of Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, and Seagram’s Ginger Ale. Plus, the carrier is queuing up a whole lineup of wellness-focused snacks too-including almonds and Cliff bars in addition to previous staples like Goldfish and Delta’s signature Biscoff cookies.
- Then, Brian brought up raisins in his family’s recipe of Hot Cross Buns. He is 100% on board while Deena and Surae were definitely a ‘No.’ Surae likes them in oatmeal cookies but nothing else. Deena says there is no place for raisins in desserts.
- And Taylor Swift unveils her full track list for her new album ‘Fearless.’ “The vault door is about to be unhinged as you’ll think I am after you watch this video,” Swift tweeted. “It has 26 songs including 6 never before released songs from the vault,” Swift posted on Instagram and Twitter, along with the new album cover. She also mentioned collaborations with other artists such as Keith Urban.
- Finally we talked about how celebrity influencers are showing their real skin, going make up free on social media. The hosts discussed loving the ‘realness’ and going makeup-free.