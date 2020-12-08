Where are Utah’s COVID-19 hotspots?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Utah’s daily number of new COVID-19 cases have seen a significant increase over the last few months and continue to remain high. Public health officials have made the public aware of what age groups and at times, what geographical locations were the ‘hot spots’ of rising COVID-19 cases but, where are the hotspots in Utah now?

According to the New York Time’s up-to-date COVID-19 stories, Cedar City is one of the top spots in the nation where there may be ‘bad news ahead’.

Utah’s coronavirus dashboard shows each county’s 7-day rolling average of percent positive cases. From the state’s data and graphs, Utahns are able to see at what point this year each county was struggling with a spike in coronavirus cases.

According to the dashboard as of Dec. 8, Emery, Juab, Utah, and Washington Counties all have 7-day rolling average percent positivity rates of more than 30%.

Emery County: 37.04%

Juab County: 34.02%

Utah County: 31.63%

Washington County: 31.06%

Every week, the county percent positivity rates are updated to reflect the most recent information collected and help inform leaders and citizens how ‘safe’ their county is or not from COVID-19.

For example, at the start of the pandemic Summit County was the ‘hotspot’ hosting a 45% percent positivity rate in April. Summit County now has one of the lowest percent positivity rates in the state with 15%.

Rural Piute County is another county that saw a severe spike in cases but has since mellowed out. Near the end of October, Piute saw a percent positivity rate of 54% with the positivity rate now dropping to just 12%.

Regardless of where you live within the state, one thing remains certain: mask up, maintain your physical distance, and avoid large gatherings to help slow the spread of COVID-19.